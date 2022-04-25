Border ‘haat’ will boost Bangladesh-Mizoram trade: Tipu Munshi

Trade and communication between Bangladesh and Mizoram, a northeastern state of India, will be enhanced with the establishment of a haat (market) along the border, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Monday.

Upon discussion and inspection, both countries have agreed to set up a trading haat (market) along the border of Mizoram's Silsury and Bangladesh's Sajek, he told reporters at a joint press conference.

The decision to build trading markets has been finalised after Tipu Munshi held discussions with Mizoram's Commerce and Industries Minister R Lalthangliana, said a commerce ministry press release.

Tipu Munshi along with eight Bangladeshi officials went on a three-day official visit to Mizoram on 22 April.

During his visit, Munshi and the Mizoram minister made a joint inspection of a few possible sites for setting up haats along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Bangladesh shares a 318-km border with Mizoram.

Bangladesh and Mizoram have huge potential for bilateral trade. Mizoram is a desirable export destination for Bangladesh's apparel, construction materials, plastic and food products, Tipu said, adding that stones, turmeric, ginger and bamboo can be imported from Mizoram.

Bangladesh is now a role model in development and the country is keen to increase trade with other countries, he added.