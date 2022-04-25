Border haat to be set along Mizoram border: Commerce minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said that a border hut would be set up along the Mizoram border to enhance communication and trade relations between the people of the Indian state and Bangladesh.

He revealed the development following a discussion with R Lalthangliana, Mizoram minister of commerce and industries during his recent visit to the neighbouring Indian state.

At the meeting on Saturday, Lalthangliana asked Bangladesh to convey formal approval for setting up of Border Haat at Silsury (India) – Sajek (Bangladesh) after a careful feasibility study.

The Mizoram government proposed Bangladesh to explore the possibility and viability of setting up of matching infrastructure in the form of ICP at Thegamukh, adjacent to the ICP being developed at Kawrpuichhuah, in order to synchronise efforts to formalise trade on both sides.

Tipu Munshi said, "Bangladesh has significant trade potential with Mizoram. It will be possible to export various products to Mizoram as per the demand including readymade garments, construction materials, plastics and food products of Bangladesh."

At the same time Mizoram stone, turmeric, ginger, pepper, famous bash and other commodities will be imported to Bangladesh, states a commerce ministry press release issued on Monday.

Besides, the Mizoram government also proposed that Bangladesh considers the possibility of constructing a 17-km road from Chhota Horin to Thegamukh in order to upgrade connectivity and a request in this regard will be sent to the ministry concerned.

Khawthlangtuipui (Karnaphuli) river may be included in one of the routes on India – Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade, proposed Mizoram.

The efforts will be made by the government of Mizoram to expedite the work on the proposed 660m River Bridge that connects the two countries across the river Khawtlangtuipui or Karnaphuli, said the minister of Mizoram.

"The relevant ministry of Bangladesh may communicate, upon receiving communication from the Ministry of Commerce, its position regarding the construction of such a bridge."

It will be an endeavor of both sides to capitalise on the potentiality of a thriving border trade regime through the establishment of critical trade infrastructure at viable locations, said the media release.

Earlier on 19 April, Tipu Munshi met Chief Minister (CM) of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and discussed the issues of common interest in the area of trade and investment.

The commerce minister led the Bangladesh delegation at the two-day business event 'Bengal Global Business Summit'.