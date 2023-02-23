Boost research on agriculture to increase production: PM Hasina tells scientists

Bangladesh

UNB
23 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 04:56 pm

Related News

Boost research on agriculture to increase production: PM Hasina tells scientists

UNB
23 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 04:56 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday reiterated her call to scientists  to put extra efforts on research to attain excellence in agricultural production.

"I always think that without research it is not possible to attain excellence. As we are agriculture dependent country, we have given extra importance on agriculture," she said.

The prime minister was speaking at a programme to mark the 50th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) and inauguration of the 'Bangabandhu Pierre Trudeau Agricultural Research Center'.

She, however, said that the government has given importance on the research work on other sectors too.

"Besides we have given emphasis on research works on health, education and science," she said.

Laying emphasis on continuous research on boosting food production, the PM said that Bangladesh frequently faces adverse circumstances due to geographical location and impact of climate changes.

"So we have to produce our crops," she said.

Briefly describing various initiatives of the government for agricultural research, she said that Bangladesh not only sets example in food grains production, but also in all vegetables, fruits and other agricultural products.

In this regard, she said that the production has to be continued with new varieties of crops in tune with the climate changes and environment.

Hasina said that the country is about to enter the fourth industrial revolution and so the government has taken steps to create skilled manpower.

She put emphasis on learning and producing bio-informatics, nano-technology, machine learning, internet of things and new agriculture technologies.

Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Huq and State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel were also present at the event.

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) Director General Jean Balié, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at Global Institute for Food Security, Steven Webb and BIRRI director general Dr M Shahjahan Kabir also spoke.

A documentary titled "50 years of BRRI's pride and success" was screened at the function.   

On arrival at the BRRI, the prime minister paid homage at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Earlier, the PM inaugurated the 'Bangabandhu Pierre Trudeau Agricultural Research Center' aiming to conduct research in the field of agriculture for ensuring food security system tolerant of global climate change.

The centre is expected to increase the existing commercial, research activities, technology exchange, development assistance between Bangladesh and Canada.

This is the first time such a research centre set up with the direct support and funding of the government of Canada.

The technology centre has been set up at BRRI following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada and the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council aiming to cooperate on multidisciplinary research, training and development partnership to ensure sustainable food security.

PM Hasina also released balloons and pigeons marking the golden jubilee of BRRI's pride and success.

She also took part in different programmes including tree plantations, inspection of BRRI laboratories, its various innovations and a cultural event titled "Dhan-Kabbya".

She unveiled the cover of five research publications of BRRI and BARC.

Top News

agriculture / Production Boost / research

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

6h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

6h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

8h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

6h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

19h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

7h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business