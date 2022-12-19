Boost food production to avert any crisis: PM Hasina

Boost food production to avert any crisis: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday reiterated her call to increase food production to save the country from any possible trouble amid the global economic recession due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

"We have to increase our production and preserve those so that our country must not plunge into any danger," said the premier at a programme marking the 25th founding anniversary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) and inauguration of a Technology Exhibition.

Joining the programme virtually from Ganabhaban, Hasina said that the world is witnessing an economic recession as an impact of coronavirus and war-related sanctions and counter-sanctions by the US-led Western block and Russia.

"As a result the prices of food items have soared beyond the purchasing capacity of all. Besides, prices of everything including power, fuel and transportation have been increased," she said.

Talking about the preservation capacity, she said that the government has set up a number of modern silos to stock rice.

"Such godowns are urgently needed for food items being produced here," she said.

She also said that the government is focusing on the food processing industries in the 100 economic zones that are being set up in different parts of the country by the government.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Education Minister  Dipu Moni, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md. Giashuddin Miah also spoke.

A documentary on the university was also screened at the programme.

Located at Salna, Gazipur, BSMRAU was established in 1998 as the country's 13th state-run public university by an ordinance promulgated by the government of Bangladesh.

