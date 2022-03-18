Books on Bangabandhu, Human Rights launched

Three books, including one on the politics of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, were launched at a hotel in Banani Friday.

Prof Dr Akhter Hussain, a teacher of public administration at Dhaka University, authored "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh" and "Living with Covid-19". The other book titled "Human Rights: Issues & Challenges" is co-authored by Prof Akhter and Waseef Hussain, a researcher who teaches at a private university.

Journalists Syed Badrul Ahsan and Enamul Haq Chowdhury unwrapped the covers of the books at a ceremony addressed by Prof Hosne Ara Azad and Dr Nashid Kamal.

All the books, published by APPL Ltd, are available at the online bookshop Rokomari.

