Booklet on legal guidelines for development sector launched

Bangladesh

12 December, 2022, 08:15 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters

A booklet titled 'Development Sector: The Legal Framework' was launched on Monday at a programme at a city hotel to mark the 12 years of collaboration of the country's reputed law firm Legal Counsel with the development sector. 

The booklet contains relevant legal and regulatory guidelines required for the operation of any International NGO (INGO) in Bangladesh in a precise manner, said a release.  

Dr Bernd Spanier, Charge D' affaires, Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh attended the event as chief guest while Barrister Omar H Khan, Head of Chamber, Legal Counsel chaired. Barrister Omar also made the keynote speech.

Nardia Simpson, deputy high commissioner of Australia in Dhaka; Onno Van Manen, country director, Save the Children International; Barrister Sheela R Rahman, advocate, Bangladesh Supreme Court, were also present as special guests. 

Country directors and high officials of more than 60 INGOs, foreign missions and donor agencies attended the event.    

The speakers focused on the different aspects of the operational and legal issues in relation to the development sector and also shared their experiences and expectations. 

