Book titled ‘The journey of the Constitution of Bangladesh’ published

The Bangladesh Law Commission has recently published a book highlighting the history of the turbulent journey of the Constitution of Bangladesh.

The Bangla book titled "Abhigat Parikramay Bangladesh Sangbidhan" and its English translation "The Journey of the Constitution of Bangladesh", entails the entire story of the charter's formulation.

Former Chief Justice and current Chairman of Law Commission ABM Khairul Haque and former Justice and member of Law Commission ATM Fazle Kabir compiled and edited the research book.

In the foreword of the book, ABM Khairul Haque and ATM Fazle Kabir said, "The dictator rulers tried to destroy the fundamental clauses of our glorious constitution to carry out unlawful activities during their rule."

"Moreover, the dictators not only used the Constitution to conceal their illicit activities but also tried to legitimise the decrees, regulations and orders they issued through illegal amendments to the charter."

The preface also reads, "The history of the continuous conspiracy of the rulers to destroy our sacred constitution is not reflected in any printed version of books.

As a result, its fateful journey will remain unknown to most Bangladeshis."

Nakshi Kantha, which was the cover of the original constitution of 1972, has been incorporated into the book's cover.

According to Law Commission sources, as the chairman of the commission is about to retire, only 40 copies of the book were computer printed and given as gifts to the country's president, prime minister, parliament speaker, chief justice, law minister and some others.

The Law Commission will take the initiative to print more copies of the book upon demand and availability of necessary support.