Book on Bangabandhu’s military vision unveiled

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 11:26 pm

The book titled ‘Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman er Samar Darshan and Sashasro Bahini’ features many historic issues of the country and the formation of Bangladesh Armed Forces and their development.

Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the 50th founding day of the defence ministry's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Senior Defence Secretary Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal unveiled a book on Bangabandhu at the Dhaka cantonment on Monday.

The book titled 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman er Samar Darshan and Sashasro Bahini' (Military vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Armed Forces) features many historic issues of the country and the formation of Bangladesh Armed Forces and their development.

ISPR Director, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Ibne Jayed and other high officials of the defence ministry and ISPR were also present on the occasion, said a media statement issued by ISPR.  

Earlier this, Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal planted a sapling in front of the ISPR office as part of the ongoing Tree Plantation Programme-2021 of the Bangladesh Army.

