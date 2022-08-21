Bond licence: Tanneries fear production halt amid chemicals dearth 

Bangladesh

Noman Mahmud
21 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

Bond licence: Tanneries fear production halt amid chemicals dearth 

On 28 June, the Customs Bond Commissionerate of NBR suspended the renewal of bond licences of 27 tanneries over environmental non-compliance

Noman Mahmud
21 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 10:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The country's tannery industry is facing a production crisis as loads of imported chemicals, required for animal hide processing, are stranded at the port due to complexities regarding bond licence renewal.

Tanneries must have to obtain clearance certificates from the Department of Environment to renew their bond licences.

It is the busiest time of the year for the leather sector – the country's second-largest export sector. The tanneries collect and process the lion's share of hides from the animals sacrificed during the Eid-ul-Azha.

According to sector insiders, tanneries are already hit hard by the ongoing cyclical load shedding and fuel price hike. On top of it, some tanneries have stopped their production due to a shortage of chemicals.

In a notice issued on 28 June, The Customs Bond Commissionerate of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) suspended the renewal of bond licences of 27 tanneries due to environmental non-compliance.

Md Shakawat Ullah, general secretary of Bangladesh Tanners Association and proprietor of Salma Tannery Limited, told The Business Standard (TBS) on Sunday, "I have stopped collecting salted rawhide for the last 15 days. The existing chemicals in my factory can continue production for a maximum of 7 days. In this situation, if the bond licence is not renewed and the chemicals are not released from the port, there will be no other option except halting production during the peak season."

"In a recent inter-ministerial meeting, a decision was made to provide environmental clearance to the tanneries. But we have not yet received the clearance," he said.

Mokhleshur Rahman Ripon, the CEO and technical adviser of Samina Tannery in Savar's Leather Industrial Park, whose bond licence tenure ended last June, told TBS, "For the past 15 days, we have been collecting chemicals from the local market at extra cost to keep the production afloat. Even so, the factory is running 3 days a week and remaining closed for three days."

"By buying chemicals from the local market at an additional price, our production cost is increasing by at least 30-35%. It is not possible to continue like this for a long time," he said.

Currently, the company has 4 containers of chemicals, worth about $2-300,000, waiting to be released at Chittagong port, Mokhleshur Rahman said.

When contacted, Zahirul Islam Talukdar, deputy director of the Department of Environment (Dhaka), told TBS, "At least 70-75 tanneries' applications for the environmental clearance are pending at the office, including the applications of 27 tanneries whose bond licence renewal was suspended."

When asked if there is a possibility of the bond licence holders getting the licence quickly in view of the application, this official said, "We are hopeful".

Top News / Environment

Tannery / Bond licence / Department of Environment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

13h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

15h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

13h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

4h | Videos
Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

Jiban Bima wants money back, banks unable to pay

6h | Videos
Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

Low water levels reveals WW2 German warships in Europe

6h | Videos
Grenade splinters still haunts her

Grenade splinters still haunts her

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings