Boishakhi Fair marking Jobbarer Boli Khela kicks off 

A three-day Boishakhi Mela begins today (Sunday) and Abdul Jobbarer Boli Khela, a traditional wrestling competition, on Monday on Zila Parishad premises after two years.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Saturday unveiled the trophy of the 113th Boli Khela event at the city corporation building at Laldighi.

The organisers of the Boli Khela – Abdul Jobbar Memorial Wrestling Competition and Exhibition Committee – had earlier announced the suspension of the event as the renovation work of the Laldighi ground, where the Boishakhi fair and Boli Khela are held was ongoing.

The CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim announced last week that the Boli Khela will be held on 25 April by changing the venue. Now the CCC is organising the fair and the Boli Khela.

Photo: Abu Azad/TBS

Meanwhile, 100 Bolis (wrestlers) from across the country have already completed their registration while hundreds of traders and businesses have started coming to the port city with their products like essential items, toys and home decors, to participate in the event.

The fair organising secretary Muhammad Jamal Hossain said that the number of Bolis would cross 150 by today (Sunday). Of them, 25 would be selected for the final championship round.

City Mayor Rezaul Karim said that the fair is being organised with the own fund of the city corporation.

The champion Boli will receive Tk25,000 cash, the runner-up Tk15,000 and the Bolis in third and fourth position will get Tk6,000 and Tk5,000 each.

Photo: Abu Azad/TBS

Vice president of the fair committee and general secretary of the Chattogram Press Club Chowdhury Farid told TBS that the Boli Khela will be held at the Zilla Parishad Chattar instead of the Laldighi ground.

Although the turnover reaches as high as Tk50 crore, this year the target is lower, Tk20 crore, considering the reality, said Farid.

Mohammed Raihan, a clay pot trader from Sarda of Rajshahi, has been participating in the Jobbarer Boli Khela and Boishakhi fair for the past 12 years.

Raihan said that he sells products worth Tk12 lakh to Tk15 lakh every year. This year, he expects to sell only Tk8 lakh worth of products considering the situation.