Bogura yogurt, Chapainawabganj's Langra, Ashwina get GI tag

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 08:12 pm

Related News

Bogura yogurt, Chapainawabganj's Langra, Ashwina get GI tag

With this, 15 products of the country now have GI recognition

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 08:12 pm
Photo: Md Ali Asraf Bhuiyan
Photo: Md Ali Asraf Bhuiyan

Four more products, including the yogurt of Bogura, and Langra and Ashwina varieties of mango of Chapainawabganj have been recognised as geographical indication (GI) products from Bangladesh.

In addition, the Aman variety of the fragrant Tulshimala rice from Sherpur has also acquired the GI tag, Md Zillur Rahman, deputy registrar (Trade Marks) of the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT), said.

The department under the industries ministry issued GI certificates to the four products on 25 June.

With this, 15 Bangladeshi products, including Jamdani, Ilish, Muslin, Rajshahi silk, Rangpur's Shatranji, Kataribhog rice of Dinajpur and Fazli mango of Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj, have been recognised as GI products so far.

Bogura, often dubbed as the capital of yogurt, produces an average of 50 tonnes of yogurt per day in around 400 factories of various sizes. Demand for the fermented dairy product doubles during festivals like Eid.

Nurul Bashar Chandan of Asia Sweets, a leading name for yogurt in Bogura at present that produces around 1,000kg of yogurt per day, sees the GI certification as a great opportunity to boost the yogurt market.

"With GI recognition, we will get multifarious benefits in terms of exporting yogurt. But if the yogurt is to be taken to the world market, the cooperation of the government is very much needed," he said.

"The GI recognition has established a distinct identity for Bogura yogurt in the world," said Hasan Ali, chairman of reputed sweets and yogurts manufacturer Akbaria Group.

"Bogura city and Sherpur Upazila together sell at least one lakh pieces of yogurt, worth Tk1 crore, per day. The country can generate more revenue by exporting the product," he added.

Top News

Geographical indication / status / Bogura

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

8h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

2h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

1h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

11h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake