Bogura VM school students demand headteacher’s dismissal over parent’s insult

The students of Bogra Government Girls' High School on Monday (27 March) demanded the removal of the head teacher Rabeya Khatun over the insult of a guardian by a judge.

Students, along with their parents, made this demand in front of the school in a human chain, which was formed around 11:00am.

The students complained that Rabeya Khatun was responsible for the incident of a parent being forced to apologise by touching the feet of Bogura Additional District and Sessions Judge Rubaiya Yasmin as she had taken the judge's side.

Besides, the headmaster misbehaved with the students for protesting the matter and threatened to throw them out of the school, they alleged.

The headteacher tried to pacify the protestors, but was later forced to call Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Nilufa Yasmin came to the spot after receiving the news. She spoke to the students inside the school and then left the spot, refusing to speak to the media.

Students complained to the media that they were harassed for forming the human chain and were asked why they had called journalists.

Parents also made similar complaints and demanded justice.

The parents also said Rabeya Khatun has been in the same school for about 16 years and wields a lot of influence.

Headteacher Rabeya Khatun denied the allegations that the students were intimidated.

"I did not speak to the students. And I am now under investigation. Therefore, I will not say anything more about these things. I will tell you when the investigation is over. I am also a victim of the situation," she said.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam said, "I cannot say exactly who scared the students. However, an investigation committee was formed last Thursday. It will submit a report within 15 working days. The investigation will be completely fair."

Earlier on 21 March, the students of Bogra Government Girls High School blocked the road and protested against the judge from 3pm to evening for insulting the mother of two students.

Sources said the daughter of Rubaiya Yasmin is a student of Bogura Government Girls High School. Although all students of the school are supposed to participate in sweeping the classrooms by rotation, the judge's daughter always refuses to do so. This led to a dispute between her and her classmates.

On 20 March, the judge's daughter wrote a Facebook post on the issue which angered some of her classmates.

The following day, Rubaiya Yasmin came to the school and summoned three students and their parents. She threatened to file a case against them under the Digital Security Act.

At one point, she forced the mother of a student to apologise by touching her feet.

When the issue became public, people on social media criticised the judge's actions angrily. The students of the school also took to the street demanding the judge to apologise for the incident.

Rubaiya Yasmin was transferred to the law ministry following the incident.