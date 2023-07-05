Bogura transport workers demand case withdrawal over van driver's death

Bangladesh

Transport workers and owners in Bogura announced a protest rally demanding the withdrawal of a case filed over the death of a van driver in an accident.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the District Transport Workers Joint Council on Tuesday (5 July), Joint General Secretary of the organisation Aminul Islam said.

A van driver, Mofazzal Hossain Mofa, was killed after being hit by a bus at Bogura's Dupchanchia on Monday. 

The van driver's wife filed a case at the Dupchanchia police station as the plaintiff over the incident accusing the bus owner Sarwar Hossain, driver Sirajul Islam and his assistant Ashiq.

The demands of the organisation includes withdrawal of the officer-in-charge (OC) of Bogura Dupchanchia Police Station Abul Kalam Azad as well as the case filed in the case of the death of the van driver in the accident.

Joint General Secretary of Bogura District Transport Workers Joint Council Aminul Islam claimed that the Dupchanchia Police Station OC Abul Kalam Azad intentionally filed a case against the bus owner. 

He also claimed when the organisation filed a case of vandalism, the OC did not take it. 

Regarding the incident, Abul Kalam Azad said, "The accused is not determined by the police. Legal action is taken after investigating the case. Also, the allegation of car vandalism is not true," he added.

Bogura / Bangladesh / road accident

