Bogura Swechasebak Dal leader arrested

Bangladesh

UNB
12 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 09:07 pm

Related News

Bogura Swechasebak Dal leader arrested

UNB
12 November, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 09:07 pm
RAB arrested Mizanur Rahman Mizan on Saturday Morning and handed him over to Bogura Sadar police station on Sunday. Photo: UNB
RAB arrested Mizanur Rahman Mizan on Saturday Morning and handed him over to Bogura Sadar police station on Sunday. Photo: UNB

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a BNP leader from Dhaka's Motijheel area on Saturday morning in a case filed over sabotage.

The arrestee is Mizanur Rahman Mizan, 39, convener of Bogura Sadar Swechasebak Dal unit and son of late Afsar Ali of Gokul Paschim Para of the upazila.

RAB-3 arrested Mizan on Saturday Morning and handed him over to Bogura Sadar police station on Sunday, Commander of RAB-12 (Superintendent of Police), Mir Monir Hossain, confirmed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said during the blockade, a covered van and two trucks were set on fire in Baghopara and Dighalkandi areas of Dhaka-Rangpur highway.

Four cases were filed with Bogura Sadar police in these incidents where Mizan was made one of the accused.

Apart from this, there are 19 cases against him in different police stations of Bogura, he added.

The BNP leader was sent to jail on Sunday afternoon, he said.

Abu Hasan, member secretary of Bogura District Swechasebak Dal, said Mizan has been implicated in a false case. The movement to topple the government cannot be stopped by false cases and arrests, he said.

Swechasebak Dal / leader / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

32m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

12m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

27m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

16h | TBS World