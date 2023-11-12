Bogura Swechasebak Dal leader arrested

RAB arrested Mizanur Rahman Mizan on Saturday Morning and handed him over to Bogura Sadar police station on Sunday. Photo: UNB

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a BNP leader from Dhaka's Motijheel area on Saturday morning in a case filed over sabotage.

The arrestee is Mizanur Rahman Mizan, 39, convener of Bogura Sadar Swechasebak Dal unit and son of late Afsar Ali of Gokul Paschim Para of the upazila.

RAB-3 arrested Mizan on Saturday Morning and handed him over to Bogura Sadar police station on Sunday, Commander of RAB-12 (Superintendent of Police), Mir Monir Hossain, confirmed.

He said during the blockade, a covered van and two trucks were set on fire in Baghopara and Dighalkandi areas of Dhaka-Rangpur highway.

Four cases were filed with Bogura Sadar police in these incidents where Mizan was made one of the accused.

Apart from this, there are 19 cases against him in different police stations of Bogura, he added.

The BNP leader was sent to jail on Sunday afternoon, he said.

Abu Hasan, member secretary of Bogura District Swechasebak Dal, said Mizan has been implicated in a false case. The movement to topple the government cannot be stopped by false cases and arrests, he said.