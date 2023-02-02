Bogura-4 and 6 by-polls: Hero Alam rejects polls results, threatens legal action

Independent candidate Ashraful Hossen Alom, widely known as Hero Alam, has rejected the results of Wednesday's Bogura-4 and 6 by-polls.

The popular YouTuber, after losing in both constituencies, claimed that the elections were rigged and plagued by irregularities.

He, during a press briefing at his home in Erulia union parishad under Sadar upazila around 10:30pm, said, "The election environment was fair. But the results were rigged and changed."

"Everyone was telling me that I won in the polls. The people voted for me. But where did all my vote go? Awami League men were saying that their candidate won even before the results were announced.

"Even ruling party supporters voted for me. I reject the results of the polls and will go to court for justice.".

Hero Alam lost to the Mashal symbol by a margin of 834 votes in Bogura-4 and got 5,274 votes in Bogura-6 constituency.