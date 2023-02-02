Bogura-4 and 6 by-polls: Hero Alam rejects polls results, threatens legal action

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:38 am

Related News

Bogura-4 and 6 by-polls: Hero Alam rejects polls results, threatens legal action

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 09:38 am
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected
Hero Alom. Photo: Collected

Independent candidate Ashraful Hossen Alom, widely known as Hero Alam, has rejected the results of Wednesday's Bogura-4 and 6 by-polls.

The popular YouTuber, after losing in both constituencies, claimed that the elections were rigged and plagued by irregularities.

He, during a press briefing at his home in Erulia union parishad under Sadar upazila around 10:30pm, said, "The election environment was fair. But the results were rigged and changed."

"Everyone was telling me that I won in the polls. The people voted for me. But where did all my vote go? Awami League men were saying that their candidate won even before the results were announced. 

"Even ruling party supporters voted for me. I reject the results of the polls and will go to court for justice.".

Hero Alam lost to the Mashal symbol by a margin of 834 votes in Bogura-4 and got 5,274 votes in Bogura-6 constituency.

Top News / Politics

Hero Alom / Bogura by-polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

1h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

57m | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

23h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

16h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

15h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

13h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane