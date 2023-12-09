Bogura-2: Jinnah’s land rose 1200 times, wife’s asset worth Tk1cr

Shariful Islam Jinnah, Jatiya Party MP from Bogura-2 (Shibganj) constituency, has seen a dramatic increase in his wealth over the past five years.

His affidavit for the 12th national election shows a staggering 1200-fold increase in his agricultural land.

His total wealth rose fivefold, now valued at Tk5.29 crore.

Five years ago, Jinnah faced allegations of illegal wealth acquisition that surfaced in several media reports and an Anti-Corruption Commission case statement in 2021.

He was accused of illegally acquiring Tk1.59 crore and concealing assets worth Tk89 lakh. The case is still ongoing.

Moreover, Jinnah's wife, Mohsina Akhtar, had limited assets five years ago. Since her husband's rise to political power, she has inexplicably become an owner of assets worth Tk1 crore.

Jinnah, initially elected an MP in 2014 unopposed, retained his seat in the 2018 election under the Jatiya Party banner. His profession, as stated in the affidavit, is brickmaking.

Interestingly, despite a declared agricultural income of a mere Tk2,000 per year a decade ago, with no change reported in five years. Now, the affidavit for the upcoming poll records his agricultural income at a staggering Tk2.61 lakh.

Similarly, Jinnah declared his annual income from house rent Tk1,800 five years ago, which is now Tk4.20 lakh. Furthermore, while his dependents reported no income from agriculture or house rent five years ago, they now collectively earn Tk75,000 annually from these sources.

Ten years ago, Jinnah's income from the business sector was Tk3.15 lakh. In the past five years, his income has doubled, reaching Tk6.30 lakh.

His latest affidavit states a business income of Tk7 lakh. Additionally, his dependents earn Tk17.50 lakh from the business.

Jinnah declared Tk97.93 lakh in cash in his current affidavit.

His wife, Mohsina, has Tk1.25 crore in cash. Five years ago, Mohsina had only Tk1.50 lakh in cash. His dependents hold Tk93.55 lakh in cash.

During the last election, Jinnah owned a Land Cruiser (around Tk36.75 lakh) and a motorcycle. His wife had no vehicles registered in her name.

According to his current affidavit, Jinnah now owns a Toyota Land Cruiser valued at Tk1.01 crore, while Mohsina owns a truck worth Tk15.25 lakh.