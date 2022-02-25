BOESEL and Sterning sign MoU on employing Bangladeshis in Australia

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 24 February between Bangladesh Overseas Employment Services Limited (BOESEL) and Australian company Sterning to employ Bangladeshis in the ICT sector in Australia.

BOESEL's Managing Director Billal Hossain and Sterning's Director of Operations Paul Egan signed the agreement in an online signing ceremony, reads a press release.

According to the agreement, Sterning will provide employment to the skilled manpower of Bangladesh in the ICT sector for their various client companies in Australia.

BOESEL will provide qualified candidates from Bangladesh in the ICT sector according to the demand of Sterning.

Under the contract for the next three years, ICT professionals will have the opportunity to work in Australia.

The signing ceremony was attended by Consulate General of Bangladesh in Sydney Khandaker Masudul Alam, Counsellor (Labour) of Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra Md Salahuddin, Founder and CEO of Sterning Joseph Merz, Executive Manager of BOESEL Md Mahabubur Rahman and Assistant General Manager Noman Chowdhury.