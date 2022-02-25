BOESEL and Sterning sign MoU on employing Bangladeshis in Australia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 11:10 am

Related News

BOESEL and Sterning sign MoU on employing Bangladeshis in Australia

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 11:10 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 24 February between Bangladesh Overseas Employment Services Limited (BOESEL) and Australian company Sterning to employ Bangladeshis in the ICT sector in Australia.

BOESEL's Managing Director Billal Hossain and Sterning's Director of Operations Paul Egan signed the agreement in an online signing ceremony, reads a press release.

According to the agreement, Sterning will provide employment to the skilled manpower of Bangladesh in the ICT sector for their various client companies in Australia.

BOESEL will provide qualified candidates from Bangladesh in the ICT sector according to the demand of Sterning.

Under the contract for the next three years, ICT professionals will have the opportunity to work in Australia.

The signing ceremony was attended by Consulate General of Bangladesh in Sydney Khandaker Masudul Alam, Counsellor (Labour) of Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra Md Salahuddin, Founder and CEO of Sterning Joseph Merz, Executive Manager of BOESEL Md Mahabubur Rahman and Assistant General Manager Noman Chowdhury.

 

Top News

Overseas Employment / MoU / Employment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

2h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

3h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused