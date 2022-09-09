Body of youth who visited uncle in Cumilla found in India

Tushar Kha, a young man from Naogaon, came to see his uncle in a hospital in Cumilla on Wednesday. From there, he left for his aunt's house but he did not reach there and disappeared.

On Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) of India recovered his body from Rahimpur under the Karamchura police station in the Tripura state of India.

No one from the border guards of the two countries could say how Tushar was killed.

Burichong police station officer-in-charge Appella Raju Naha said that many injury marks were found on Tushar's body. The body has been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Tushar's aunt Asma Begum said, "Tushar came to the hospital on Wednesday morning to see my husband who is sick. He left for our home in the Shashidal area at 10am but he never reached there. Later, we came to know that his body was found in Tripura."

"We have not heard anything about his involvement in drugs or any such issue," she added.

On Friday morning, an Indian citizen on his way back home after offering Fajr prayers, saw an unidentified youth lying unconscious at the border, said Shashidal BOP BGB Commander Abdul Khaled.

Neither the BGB nor the BSF failed to determine his nationality they had a meeting. Later, Tushar's aunt identified him.

