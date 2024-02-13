Body of tiger recovered from Sundarban canal

Forest guards have recovered the body of a Royal Bengal Tiger from a canal within the Sundarbans.

The body, found floating in a canal on Monday (12 February) night, was spotted in the Kachikhali area of the Sarankhola range located under the Sundarban East Forest Division.

Currently, the tiger's body is kept under the custody of the forest division's Kachikhali station.

Meanwhile, a team from the Department of Animal Husbandry departed for the Sundarbans this morning.

Forest Conservator (Khulna) Mihir Kumar said, "An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the tiger's death. In this regard, a team has been sent in coordination with the Animal Husbandry department."

"The exact cause of death will be elucidated upon receiving the autopsy report. Furthermore, the forest department will investigate the circumstances surrounding the tiger's demise, including its age and other pertinent details," he added.