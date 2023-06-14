Body of missing DU student recovered after 43 hours in Kushtia

14 June, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 01:46 pm

Body of missing DU student recovered after 43 hours in Kushtia

The body of a Dhaka University student, who went missing on Monday while taking a bath in Kushtia's Gorai river, was recovered after nearly 43 hours from Gorai Railway Bridge area on the Kushtia-Rajbari railway line under Kumarkhali upazila on Wednesday.

The student was identified as Tanvir, 23, son of Abdul Malek, a resident of Nali Charkachia village under Barguna Sadar upazila. He was a fourth-year student in the pharmacy department of Dhaka University.

Kumarkhali Fire Service Station Inspector Md Bakhtiar Uddin said they started the rescue operation, for the third day, at 7:00am today. The body of the missing student was found floating in the bridge area around 11:15am.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kumarkhali Police Station, Md Mohsin Hossain, said the body of the missing DU student has been recovered. Legal process is underway to hand over the body to his family.

Kumarkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bitan Kumar Mandal said the body floated up during the rescue operation. The student didn't know how to swim.

According to fire service and Kumarkhali police station sources, thirteen students of the pharmacy department of Dhaka University went to visit various places in Meherpur and Kushtia. The incident took place when three of them went to the Gorai river to bathe, and Tanvir drowned.

 

