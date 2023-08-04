Body of missing construction worker recovered in Faridpur

Bangladesh

UNB
04 August, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 03:08 pm

Related News

Body of missing construction worker recovered in Faridpur

UNB
04 August, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 03:08 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Police recovered the body of a construction worker a day after he went missing in Boalmari upazila of Faridpur.

The deceased was identified as Mijan Sheikh, 25, son of Ahmed Sheikh of Rupapat union of Boalmari upazila.

The body was recovered from behind Rupapat Baman Chandra High School in the upazila around 8:30pm on Thursday, said Boalmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Wahab

He was missing since Wednesday, said OC Wahab.

According to locals and police sources, Mizan left home on Wednesday afternoon and has been missing since then.

Later, at around 8:30 pm on Thursday, locals found Mizan's body lying in the garden of Nimai Kulu behind Rupapat BamanChandra High School and informed the police.

A team of police led by Daharnagar Outpost In-charge Azadur Rahman of Boalmari Police Station reached the spot and recovered Mizan's body.

Kabir Ahmed, sub-inspector (investigation) of Boalmari Police Station, said, "Initially, we're suspecting it as murder. There are injury marks on various parts of the body. His right eye was amputated."

The body was taken to the police station from the outpost, he added.

OC Abdul Wohab said legal action is underway in this regard.

Top News

Faridpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

8h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

16h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

7h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

4h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee