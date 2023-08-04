Body of missing construction worker recovered in Faridpur

Police recovered the body of a construction worker a day after he went missing in Boalmari upazila of Faridpur.

The deceased was identified as Mijan Sheikh, 25, son of Ahmed Sheikh of Rupapat union of Boalmari upazila.

The body was recovered from behind Rupapat Baman Chandra High School in the upazila around 8:30pm on Thursday, said Boalmari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdul Wahab

He was missing since Wednesday, said OC Wahab.

According to locals and police sources, Mizan left home on Wednesday afternoon and has been missing since then.

Later, at around 8:30 pm on Thursday, locals found Mizan's body lying in the garden of Nimai Kulu behind Rupapat BamanChandra High School and informed the police.

A team of police led by Daharnagar Outpost In-charge Azadur Rahman of Boalmari Police Station reached the spot and recovered Mizan's body.

Kabir Ahmed, sub-inspector (investigation) of Boalmari Police Station, said, "Initially, we're suspecting it as murder. There are injury marks on various parts of the body. His right eye was amputated."

The body was taken to the police station from the outpost, he added.

OC Abdul Wohab said legal action is underway in this regard.