Body of missing child recovered from canal in Ctg

Police recovered the body of a 7-year-old child, who went missing on Saturday evening, from a canal in the Agrabad area of Chattogram today.

According to police, Jasim Uddin might have died after falling into the Nasir Canal through an open slab of a drain placed near an ongoing renovation project of Chittagong Development Authority (CDA).

"The child had been missing since Saturday evening. The family was scheduled to go to the Double Mooring Police Station this morning to file a general diary. Before they could do so, the police recovered the child's body from Nasir Canal," Mahmudul Hasan, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Port Zone, told The Business Standard.

"That canal usually has water up to four feet. Drainage work is going on in the area. The child might have died after falling into the drain. Further details will be available after autopsy," he added.

Jasim, along with his parents, lived in a rented house in Billapara. His father is a rickshaw puller.

Over the last four years, 11 people have died in the port city after falling into canals and drains, according to media reports.

The CDA project officials claimed that Jasim's body was recovered from a place that was 200 metres away from the slab.

The 34 Engineering Construction Brigade of the Bangladesh Army is implementing the project of Chittagong Development Authority (CDA).

Lt Colonel Ferdous Ahmed, the project's director, told TBS, "The work on the drain near the Nasir Canal has not been completed yet. It has not yet been opened to the public."

He said five slabs were opened on Saturday night after hairline cracks were detected on them but they were removed at 8pm.

The child went missing around 5pm.

"And the body of the child was found 200 metres from where the slab was lifted. Besides, it did not rain last night and the drain water was also stagnant. The death is less likely to be linked to the slab opening," he said.

He said they would investigate the matter to find out what caused the child's death.