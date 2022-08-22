Body of man who died in police custody still at hospital morgue

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 09:12 am

According to police, after the autopsy on Saturday (20 August) night, the body has been kept in the mortuary of Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital to be handed over to the family members

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The dead body of Suman Sheikh, who died on Friday (19 August) while under police custody in Hatirjheel police station, remains in the mortuary of Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital as his family hasn't yet taken the body.

The family of the deceased claim that the police told them to take the body to their village and bury it; that is why they aren't taking the body, Deputy Commissioner of Police HM Azimul Haque at In a press conference on Sunday (21 August) evening.

However, the police say that the family is not taking the body after being instigated by someone. 

Youth dies in Hatirjheel police custody

According to police, after the autopsy on Saturday (20 August) night, the body has been kept in the mortuary of Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital to be handed over to the family members. But the transfer was not possible as the real guardian of the family did not come.

The police official said that Suman Sheikh's wife, his brother and brother-in-law were called all day but they did not come. Apart from this, when they were contacted several times, they gave their phone to someone else to receive it.

"Suman Sheikh's body will be kept in the mortuary of Suhrawardy Hospital until the rightful guardian is found. If the process of not taking the body is long then action will be taken later after talking to the authorities. A general diary has been kept by the police in this incident," he added. 

"Police officers of my department called the family members of Suman Sheikh. They aren't being helpful. Most of the time they don't even pick up the phone. They appear to be uninterested to take the body. The family members have been giving various misleading information to the media from time to time," Deputy Commissioner HM Azimul Haque said adding, "They are trying to create a mystery about this. It is also believed that someone is instigating the family."

"The family claimed that they went to the police station on Saturday morning and gave breakfast for Suman. After that, they were told by the police station that the accused will be taken to the court and they should go to court. But this is completely false," he further said. 

