Body of Eid holidaymaker found after 2 days at Shimulia ghat

Two days after the disappearance, the police recovered the body of an Eid holidaymaker from the Padma River near Shimulia Ghat in Louhajang of Munshiganj.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Alam Mithu, 53. He is a resident of Sabujbagh in Dhaka and he is from Sonadanga, Khulna.

His body was found floating in the river near the launch ghat around 10:30am on Sunday (1 May).

Chunnu Mia, sub-inspector of the Mawa Naval police outpost, said a Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) employee informed us around 9:30am that a body was seen floating on the Padma River near a BIWTC ship anchored opposite the launch dock.

"After receiving the news, we recovered the body. He was wearing a T-shirt, jeans pants and shoes", added Chunnu Mia.

Ashraful Alam was identified from the national identity card in his pocket.

His son filed a general diary for a missing person's report at the Louhajang police station in Munshiganj on Saturday.

Ashraful was going to Khulna from Dhaka on 29 April on a bus of Falguni Paribahan. Falguni Paribahan tickets were also found in his pocket.

Although no signs of injuries were found on the body, the naval officer said that blood came out from the mouth while rescuing the body.