Body of elderly couple recovered from Jatrabari

Police recovered the bodies of an elderly couple from their residence at Momenbagh in the capital's Jatrabari area today (20 June) morning.

The deceased were identified as Shafiqul Rahman, 60, a former driver of Janata Bank and his wife Farida Islam, 50.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies around 6:00am after getting a call on the national emergency service number-999, Jatrabari solice station Inspector Zakir Hossain told TBS.

"Primarily we suspect that the couple has been murdered. There are cut marks on their bodies. And some indications have been found of a robbery. But still, we are not sure whether they were killed by the robbers or anyone else," said the inspector.

"We are investigating to find out who are behind the killings and why they did it," he added.

According to the police source, Shafiqur-Farida couple lived on the second floor of a four-storey house in Arabari Battala area of ​​West Momenbagh along with their son and daughter-in-law. Their only son Emon is a sub-inspector of the Special Branch of Police. On Wednesday night, Emon went to his paternal grandfather's house in Feni and his wife went to her maternal house.

The other flats on the ground floor, third and fourth floors were rented out.

Iqbal Hossain, deputy commissioner of Wari Division of Police, said legal action will be taken subject to investigation after talking to the son of the deceased couple.