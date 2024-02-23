Body of BSF member washes ashore in Satkhira 

The body of an Indian BSF trooper washed ashore today (23 February) in Satkhira following the capsize of a trawler during a storm last night around 11pm.

The BSF member was identified as Riazul Islam (30).

Company Commander of 17 BGB Subedar Mujibar Rahman said there was a sudden cyclone and heavy rain at night.

An Indian BSF patrol trawler stationed in the river at the time sank in the storm.

During the night, the BSF found the trawler's crew in a rescue mission, but one member was missing.

At the time, there was no tide in the river.

Rahman said the body of the BSF member was later found on the sand dunes of south Harddah inside Bangladesh during low tide in the morning.

The body was handed over to BSF this morning. Weapons were recovered but a wireless was not found.