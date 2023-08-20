Body of BSCIC officer recovered in Meherpur

The body of a Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) officer was recovered from the premises of the corporation's local office in Sadar upazila of Meherpur on Sunday morning.

Shamsuzzman Mithu, 56, was deputy managing director of BSCIC's district office.

Though Saturday was a weekly holiday, he came to the office and his body was found hanging from a mango tree near the office on Sunday.

Faisal Hasnat, extension officer of the Meherpur BSCIC, said they do not know the reason behind the death of the officer.

Sanjeeb Kumar, sub-inspector of Meherpur Sadar police station, said on information they recovered the body hanging from a mango tree.

The body was sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.