Relatives wait for dead bodies

Kabir Hossain came to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in search of his son. He told The Business Standard that the medical staff has collected his blood sample and said they would return his son's body if it matches the DNA tests.

Many like Kabir Hossain have rushed to the morgue of DMCH in search of their relatives. Some have come looking for their wife, daughter, mother or their sister. Kabir Hossain's son, 18-year-old Rakib, worked for three years in the factory of Hashem Food and Beverage Limited.

On Friday evening, Kabir Hossain said, "I have been waiting here since 3pm. The hospital didn't show us the bodies saying they are beyond recognition. After the sun went down, they took our blood samples and said it would take about 21 days or a month for the report to come back. Only after that, we can get the bodies."

A team from the Forensic DNA Lab of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has started collecting samples to identify the 49 burnt bodies in the devastating fire at the Shezan Juice factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj on Thursday. It may take 21 to 30 days to identify the bodies through DNA tests, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Superintendent of Police (Forensic) Romana Akhter told reporters.

Shima Akhter came to the DMCH morgue looking for her daughter. "I did not want to let my daughter work; she went there herself and died after two days of going to work."

Sima Akhter's daughter Shanta Moni, 14, had been on the job for three days. She said in a tearful voice, "Shanta's father died when she was only eight years old. I brought her up alone. I just want my daughter's body."

Kampa Rani, 14, daughter of Parband Barman, joined the factory this month and was promised a Tk4800 salary per month. Parband was seen lamenting in front of the DMCH morgue, "Bring my daughter back to me. Why did I send her to work".

The same sentiment was echoed by Mafuzur Rahman who has come to look for his nephew Sajjad Hossain, 22. He said, "I at least want to get my nephew's body back."

Rabeya, 16, another juvenile worker from the Kishoreganj Mithamoin area is also missing since Thursday night. Her father Bacchu Miah came to find his only daughter who joined the factory just a month ago and worked on the 4th floor in the chocolate making unit.

Bacchu Miah heard the news on Thursday night through television. He could not sleep at all and started his journey to Naraynganj Bhulta from Mithamoin after the Fajr (dawn) prayers.

It took the 65 years old man around five hours to reach the spot all the way via rickshaw, van and sometimes pickup and some other vehicles amid the countrywide lockdown.

The old man with no mask and terrible vision issues told TBS that he at least needed to find his daughter's body although the fire mostly havocked the fourth floor.

"What will I say to my family members if I could not find her?" Bacchu Miah lamented.

This correspondent followed Bacchu Miah's journey and struggle from the factory to the control room to nearby hospitals but he could not find his daughter till 8 pm.

Another unlucky mother Pakhi Akter who came from Chandpur to find her juvenile son, Parvez, claimed that her son received burns at least three times after joining the factory a few months ago.

"The factory authority used some medicines and ointments at that time. If I took him back to village then, at least I could've saved his life."

"I might not get the whole body but some bones that I would get to bury and at least shed some tears by his grave," sobbing Pakhi Akter told TBS.

Mina Begum, 22, also worked on the fourth floor. She went missing in the fire and her aunt Shahana Begum came to find her holding a passport size photo in her hands.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people rushed in front of the factory of Hashem Food and Beverage Limited of Sajeeb Group in Rupganj, Narayanganj in search of their relatives.