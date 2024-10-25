Body of AL leader recovered three days after going missing in Ctg

The body of a local Awami League leader was found in a jungle near his home in Mirsharai of Chattogram today (25 October), three days after he was reported missing.

The police recovered the body at around 12 noon today from a jungle beside the road in Jamaler Dokan area of Mirsharai union, Mirsharai Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC), Abdul Quader told The Business Standard.

The deceased was identified as Md Abu Taher Bhuiyan, 52, son of the late Mojibul Haque of Daulat Bhuiyan Bari.

He was the president of Mirsharai union's ward-3 unit of Awami League. He was also a member of the Awami League's Mirsharai union unit.

"After being informed by locals, we immediately dispatched a team to the scene, and the body was sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem," said Mirsharai OC Quader.

He also said an investigation and case filing is underway over the incident.