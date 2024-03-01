Bodies of woman, little girl lie on DMCH morgue floor as no one comes to claim them

At first glance, you may mistake her for a small doll in a grey half-sleeve shirt and blue pyjamas, lying on the floor of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue.

She does not have any shoes on, only a pair of socks.

But it is the body of a two-and-a-half-year-old little girl who lost her life in the Bailey Road building fire last night (29 February).

Right next to her lies the body of a woman, wearing a red dress and yellow salwar kameez. It is speculated that this is the mother to the two-year-old.

If so, this was their last outing.

No one has come to claim their bodies yet.

They are among the four yet to be identified by their relatives, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost.