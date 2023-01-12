Bodies of two fishermen found week after fishing boat capsises in Bay

Bangladesh

UNB
12 January, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 09:16 am

Bodies of two fishermen found week after fishing boat capsises in Bay

Coast Guard recovered the bodies of two fishermen from the Bay of Bengal, Tuesday and Wednesday, almost a week after a fishing boat carrying them capsised when a hole appeared in the vessel and water started gushing into it.

The deceased were identified as Yusuf, 25, and Bayezid, 20, Barguna's Patharghata.

Kazi Shaminul Bari, Coast Guard Kachikhali Contingent commander, said the duo started sleeping on the boat after casting their net to catch fish in the Bay on January 5. "They went missing after their fishing boat sank."

The Coast Guard personnel had been carrying out rescue operations to find the missing fishermen in the Bay and several areas of the Sundarbans since January 6, he said.

Although the fishing boat was salvaged from the Bay on the following day, floating bodies of Yusuf and Bayezid were found on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from the sea, Shaminul said.

Md Ikram Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sharankhola Police Station, said the bodies were handed over to their families after the completion of legal procedures.

