Bodies of NSI officer, niece found at Shuvo Sandhya sea beach

The bodies of two people, including a National Security Intelligence (NSI) officer, were found at Shuvo Sandhya sea beach in Barguna's Taltali upazila five hours after they had gone missing, police said.

The deceased were Mostafa Quader, 55, NSI field officer at Taltali, and his niece Nur Akter Jui, 17, Lutfur Rahman, NSI joint director at Barguna, said.

Mostafa, his niece, wife, and two sons went to the beach at around 12pm Wednesday.

As Mostafa and his family went swimming they got caught up in a strong current and were pulled out to sea.

Only the NSI field officer's wife Selina Shikder, 35, sons Abdul Karim, 16, and Mahathir Mohammad, 9, were able to make it back to shore.

On information, police, coast guard, fire service and locals launched a rescue operation.

During the search, locals found the missing bodies at around 5pm and handed them over to police, the NSI joint-director said.