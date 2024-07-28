Bodies of four of a family recovered in Brahmanbaria

Police has recovered hanging bodies of four members of a single family from Bijoypara area in Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar upazila today (28 July).

The deceased have been identified as Md Sohag, 33, his wife Jannat, 25, and their two daughters Faria, 4 and Fahima, 2.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Brahmanbaria district Md Sirajul Islam said, Sohag was a clothes trader in Nabinagar Sadar area. Hearing no sound from their house on Sunday morning, their neighbours broke down their house door and found them hanging from the ceiling. Later, police recovered the bodies upon receiving the information.

"The motive of the deaths isn't clear yet. The bodies don't have any injury marks, and everything inside the house is left undisturbed. We've started investigating the matter," Sirajul said.