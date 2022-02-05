Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered 

The bodies of two fishermen who went missing in the Bay of Bengal have been recovered.

Fellow fishermen recovered Mamun Sheikh and Ismail Sheikh dead Saturday (5 February) evening from two sunken trawlers near Dublarchar of the Sundarbans, said Bangladesh Coast Guard Press Officer Lieutenant Commander BN Abdur Rahman.

Also, coastguard members rescued three fishermen – Abdullah, Raju Sheikh and Yakub Ali – from the Bay of Bengal.

At least 20 fishermen are still missing after 18 trawlers sunk in Dublarchar and different parts of the Bay of Bengal during a storm on Friday night.

Ten fishing trawlers sank within 8km of Dublar Char and eight fishing trawlers capsized in different areas of the Bay of Bengal, 45km off Dublarchar.

More than 100 fishermen managed to swim ashore or were rescued by other fishermen.

A large quantity of dried fish worth Tk2 crore were damaged during the storm, said Pralad Chandra Roy, in-charge of Dublarchar Forest Camp.

The Forest Department, Coastguard members and local fishermen started a rescue operation on Saturday morning.