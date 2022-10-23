Boat race organised commemorating Artist SM Sultan

A traditional boat race for men and women was organised on Chitra River in Narail on Saturday, the third day of the SM Sultan Festival, commemorating the 98th birth anniversary of eminent Artist SM Sultan.

Thousands of viewers from adjacent districts, including Jashore, Khulna, Magura, Gopalganj, Faridpur and Jhenidah, enjoyed the boat race.

The SM Sultan Foundation and Narail district administration jointly organised the boat race.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Zillur Rahman Chowdhory was present as the chief guest at the event.

Earlier, a three-day Sultan Festival was organised at the Sultan Mancha Chattar of Government Victoria College.

The traditional boat race is a major annual event for the people in Narail. It is organised as part of showcasing the rural culture that artist Sultan used to portray through his paintings.