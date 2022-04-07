Warship Protyasha back home after int’l maritime exercises

Photo: ISPR.
Photo: ISPR.

 

Naval warship BNS Prottasha arrived at the Chattogram naval jetty on Thursday after joining the '7th Doha International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX-2022)' in Qatar and the 'IONS Maritime Exercise-2022 (IMEX-2022)' in India.

The ship was welcomed by Chief Staff Officer of Commander Chattogram Naval Area, Captain Mohammad Shafiul Azam, as the chief guest, read an ISPR press release.

The "7th Doha International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX-2022)" was held in Qatar from 21 to 23 March.

A 135 sailors including 25 officers took part in the exercises under the command of Captain Mohammad Golam Kibria.

Later, the ship also took part in the "IONS Maritime Exercise-2022 (IMEX-2022)" which was held in India from 28 to 30 March.

Naval ships, high-level representatives, observers, military experts and military personnel from different countries, including Bangladesh, participated in the international maritime exercises.

The participation of the Bangladesh Navy warship in the exercises is expected to enhance the professionalism of the officers and sailors of the Navy as well as further strengthen the mutual cooperation and friendly relations between friendly countries.

The warship left the Chattogram naval jetty on 5 March to join the international maritime exercises.

