BNP's union-level road march: Clashes in N'ganj, Sirajganj and Jhalakathi leave dozens hurt

Over 40 BNP leaders and activists were injured on Saturday (11 February) in clashes reportedly with the police and Awami League men in three districts during their ongoing union-level anti-government road marches.

According to the latest reports, the clashes ensued in union parishads under Narayanagnj, Sirajganj and Jhalakathi districts.

The opposition party is staging marches at all union parishads across the country in a bid to realise their 10-point – most importantly, to hold the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

Meanwhile, in an apparent attempt to counter BNP's programme, Awami League (AL) brought out "peace rallies" at the union level. The ruling party earlier kept its counter programmes limited in the capital city, but now expanded it to the grassroots level.

In Sirajganj, at least 15 people were injured in a clash between BNP and Awami League supporters.

The incident took place at the Paikpara Bazar of Kalia Horipur union parishad under Sadar upazila around 11am.

According to reports, as many as seven motorcycles were set on fire and several shops were looted in the clash.

Contacted, Sirajganj Sadar police station OC Md Humayun Kabir, said, "A chase and counter chase ensues between BNP and ruling party men this morning. Several motorcycles were also set ablaze.

"The situation in the area is now under control. But, we are yet to receive any written complaint. Necessary measures have been taken in this regard."

In Jhalakathi, some 15 BNP men were injured after members of the ruling party's student-wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) reportedly carried out attacks in Nathullabad, Dhanshiri, Keora and Nabagram union parishads.

District BNP leader Advocate Mizanur Rahman Mubin, while addressing the press, claimed that many of their local leaders were hacked and severely beaten by ruling party men.

They currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals, he added.

Jhalakathi Sadar police station OC Nasir Uddin told the media that they are yet to receive a complaint over the clash.

In Narayanganj, around 12 BNP activists were injured in a clash between police and BNP men, reports UNB.

Lutfur Rahman, former joint secretary of the district unit BNP, said they brought out a procession around 10am.

When the procession reached Panchrukhi, police obstructed them, leading to a chase and counter-chase.

Police also lobbed tear gas shells and charged batons to disperse them, leaving 12 people injured.

The injured were given first aid.