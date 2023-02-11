BNP's union-level road march: Clashes in N'ganj, Sirajganj and Jhalakathi leave dozens hurt

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 03:21 pm

Related News

BNP's union-level road march: Clashes in N'ganj, Sirajganj and Jhalakathi leave dozens hurt

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 03:21 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Over 40 BNP leaders and activists were injured on Saturday (11 February) in clashes reportedly with the police and Awami League men in three districts during their ongoing union-level anti-government road marches.

According to the latest reports, the clashes ensued in union parishads under Narayanagnj, Sirajganj and Jhalakathi districts.

The opposition party is staging marches at all union parishads across the country in a bid to realise their 10-point – most importantly, to hold the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

Meanwhile, in an apparent attempt to counter BNP's programme, Awami League (AL) brought out "peace rallies" at the union level. The ruling party earlier kept its counter programmes limited in the capital city, but now expanded it to the grassroots level.

In Sirajganj, at least 15 people were injured in a clash between BNP and Awami League supporters. 

The incident took place at the Paikpara Bazar of Kalia Horipur union parishad under Sadar upazila around 11am.

According to reports, as many as seven motorcycles were set on fire and several shops were looted in the clash.

BNP's anti-govt road marches underway at union level amid AL 'peace rallies'

Contacted, Sirajganj Sadar police station OC Md Humayun Kabir, said, "A chase and counter chase ensues between BNP and ruling party men this morning. Several motorcycles were also set ablaze. 

"The situation in the area is now under control. But, we are yet to receive any written complaint. Necessary measures have been taken in this regard."

In Jhalakathi, some 15 BNP men were injured after members of the ruling party's student-wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) reportedly carried out attacks in Nathullabad, Dhanshiri, Keora and Nabagram union parishads.

District BNP leader Advocate Mizanur Rahman Mubin, while addressing the press, claimed that many of their local leaders were hacked and severely beaten by ruling party men. 

They currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals, he added.

Jhalakathi Sadar police station OC Nasir Uddin told the media that they are yet to receive a complaint over the clash. 

In Narayanganj, around 12 BNP activists were injured in a clash between police and BNP men, reports UNB.

Lutfur Rahman, former joint secretary of the district unit BNP, said they brought out a procession around 10am.

When the procession reached Panchrukhi, police obstructed them, leading to a chase and counter-chase.

Police also lobbed tear gas shells and charged batons to disperse them, leaving 12 people injured.

The injured were given first aid.

Top News / Politics

BNP-AL / Anti-Government Protests / BNP-Police clash / BNP road march

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

26m | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

6h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

6h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

2h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

2h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

3h | TBS Markets
Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday