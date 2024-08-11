BNP's Salahuddin vows to fight for democracy as he returns from India after 9 years

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed returned to Bangladesh today (11 Aug) after spending nine years in Shillong, India. Photo: BNP media cell.

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, who returned home from India after nine years on Sunday, expressed his commitment to establishing a genuine democracy in Bangladesh.

He reached the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 2:00pm, BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter.

Salahuddin's wife Hasina Ahmed and some BNP leaders, including its vice chairman Barkatullah Bulu, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and joint secretary general Khairul Kabir Khokon, received him at the airport.

After landing, he directly went to Chandrima Udyan to pay respects at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Addressing his supporters there, the BNP leader said "I am deeply grateful to Almighty Allah for allowing me to return among you after more than nine years in exile. First, I congratulate the people of this country, especially the students and youth, who have secured a second independence with their blood, achieving true freedom and presenting us with a new Victory Day."

He said the country's people must make this independence and victory meaningful. "We have to present the country's people a truly democratic country by properly reforming the democratic framework."

The BNP leader called upon people at all levels of society to have patience and restore discipline so that they can enjoy the fruits of freedom, democracy, and the second Victory Day.

Describing the recent movement as an unprecedented student revolution in the world in the 20th century, he said it is now necessary to turn Bangladesh into a real democratic state with the rule of law to make the revolution a success.

Salahuddin said if the democratic and constitutional institutions can function independently and impartially, the country's 17 crore people will be able to reap the benefit of the second independence and the student-led revolution.

"No one can suppress this heroic nation. We'll protect the country from the attack of the external enemy," he said.

The BNP leader also urged all to remain alert to protect the country from internal conspirators.

Salahuddin was acquitted on 28 February last year by the verdict of the Shillong Judge Court. Later, he got the travel permit on 12 June.

BNP leader Salahuddin disappeared from Dhaka on 10 March 2015. The next day, the Shillong police filed a case against him for trespassing into India.

On 26 October 2018, an Indian court acquitted him of the illegal entry case. However, Salahuddin's return to Bangladesh was banned when the state appealed the court's verdict.

After nearly seven years of trial, the verdict in the case was announced on 28 February last year where he was acquitted.

The Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati issued his travel pass on 6 August, clearing the way for his return.

In 1991, Salahuddin Ahmed was the APS of then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, also the BNP chairperson. He was elected Member of Parliament from Cox's Bazar in 2001. He was made state minister for communication during the BNP-Jamaat coalition government.

When he was arrested in Meghalaya, he was the joint general secretary of BNP. The BNP made him a member of the party's standing committee while he was in jail in India.