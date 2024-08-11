BNP's Salahuddin returns home from India after about 9 years

Bangladesh

UNB
11 August, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 03:25 pm

Related News

BNP's Salahuddin returns home from India after about 9 years

He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2:15pm

UNB
11 August, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 03:25 pm
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed. Photo: UNB
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed. Photo: UNB

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed returned home today (11 August) after spending over nine years in India's Shillong.

He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2:15pm, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

The Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati issued his travel pass on 6 August, clearing the way for his return.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After remaining missing for 62 days, Salahuddin, a former state minister, was found in Shillong, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya, on 11 May 2015.

He was arrested for entering India without valid documents and charged under the Foreigners Act.

Later, Shillong police pressed charges against him in the case.

BNP alleged that Salahuddin was abducted from his home in Uttara, Dhaka, on 10 March 2015, by individuals posing as detectives.

On 26 October 2018, a court in Shillong acquitted him of the charges related to his illegal entry.

This verdict was upheld by a higher court on February 28, 2023, which also directed the Indian government to arrange for his return to Bangladesh.

Top News

BNP leader Salahuddin / Returns home / Hasina Flees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

7h | Panorama
Nusrat Tabassum led the protest from the front at Dhaka University on 16 July. Photo: Courtesy

Nusrat Tabassum: 'I want to be the voice of the masses'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the ouster

Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the ouster

1h | Videos
Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

3h | Videos
Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

5h | Videos
Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

19h | Videos