BNP's revengeful-politics crosses all limit of political norms: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
01 July, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 09:10 am

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on 30 June said BNP's politics of revenge has crossed the limit of all political norms.

In response to the statement of BNP leaders that 'This Eid did not bring joy to the common people', Quader said: "BNP's politics of avenge has crossed all limits of political norms. Such unrealistic statement (of BNP leaders) is nothing but an expression of their inner jealousy (Ontor-Jala)."

The minister said these in a statement sent to the media condemning the negative and misguided statements made by BNP leaders.

The veteran AL leader also said that the people of the country are celebrating the holy Eid-ul-Azha in a festive atmosphere.

"Despite inclement weather, people safely left the city for their native villages to celebrate the Eid festival with their near and dear ones," he added.

Quader said this year a record number of vehicles crossed over the Padma Bridge and Bangabandhu Setu as huge people left Dhaka city to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their relatives.

He said BNP leaders have become upset because the common people are celebrating Eid without any kind of suffering.

Noting that when the people of the country are happy, BNP leaders become jealous as they don't want people to be happy, he said.

The minister said the BNP leaders want to see the suffering of the people as the party is capitalising on the suffering of the people to gain ill political motives.

"BNP is so desperate to grab state power that they cannot think about the welfare of the country or its people," Quader continued.

