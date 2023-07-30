BNP’s earned Tk5.92cr in 2022, expenditure Tk3.88cr

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 04:23 pm

The income of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 2022 amounted to Tk5,92,04,632, according to the party's annual income and expenditure statement.

Meanwhile, the total expenditure of the political party during the same period was Tk3,88,33,803, resulting in a surplus of Tk2,03,70,829.

On Sunday (30 July) afternoon, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi submitted the income and expenditure account of BNP from January to December 2022 at the Election Commission Secretariat in Agargaon.

Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi emphasized that submitting such reports to the Election Commission is a routine practice followed by political parties.

The sources of income outlined in the report include subscriptions from the National Executive and Standing Committees, donations from various individuals and institutions, and interest earned from Bank FDRs (Fixed Deposit Receipts).

The submission of the income and expenditure statement to the Election Commission is essential for transparency and accountability, as it allows for scrutiny and verification of the financial operations of political parties in the country.

While talking to the reporters after the submission he said, "The incident that happened yesterday (29 July), the bus driver himself said young men came to him and told him to get off. He also mentioned that the police station was just 10 yards away." 

"There is no reason why any leader of the opposition party should have the courage to be there!" Rizvi added. 

 

