BNP’s claim that caretaker government still exists absurd: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 09:16 pm

Related News

BNP’s claim that caretaker government still exists absurd: Law minister

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 09:16 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq has rejected the BNP's claim that the caretaker government still exists, calling the party's demand for next parliamentary elections under a caretaker government absurd.

"The constitution does not have any provision for a caretaker government and it is invalid. Therefore, there is no question of holding elections under a caretaker government," the minister told The Business Standard on Wednesday (21 June). 

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), at a seminar today, claimed that the 15th amendment to the constitution is illegal, and that the provision of the caretaker government is still in effect.

Therefore, the BNP leaders demanded the next parliamentary election under a non-partisan and neutral caretaker government. 

Regarding the BNP's claims, the law minister said, "The BNP is trying to confuse people by raising these scandalous issues. The BNP's demands are not logical rather unconstitutional. The next election will be held according to the constitution."

He said, "An election-time government can be formed in accordance with the constitution. This interim government can consist of elected representatives."

The BNP has claimed that the exclusion of the Appellate Division's brief judgment from the full judgment, which stated that national elections should be held for at least two terms, is unconstitutional. 

In 2011, the Appellate Division issued a brief judgment, but the particular aspect on the caretaker government was not included in the subsequent full judgment. The BNP argues that this omission violates the principles of constitutional law.

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / Caretaker Government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

12h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

1h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

50m | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

4h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

10h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions