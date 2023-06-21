BNP’s claim that caretaker government still exists absurd: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq has rejected the BNP's claim that the caretaker government still exists, calling the party's demand for next parliamentary elections under a caretaker government absurd.

"The constitution does not have any provision for a caretaker government and it is invalid. Therefore, there is no question of holding elections under a caretaker government," the minister told The Business Standard on Wednesday (21 June).

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), at a seminar today, claimed that the 15th amendment to the constitution is illegal, and that the provision of the caretaker government is still in effect.

Therefore, the BNP leaders demanded the next parliamentary election under a non-partisan and neutral caretaker government.

Regarding the BNP's claims, the law minister said, "The BNP is trying to confuse people by raising these scandalous issues. The BNP's demands are not logical rather unconstitutional. The next election will be held according to the constitution."

He said, "An election-time government can be formed in accordance with the constitution. This interim government can consist of elected representatives."

The BNP has claimed that the exclusion of the Appellate Division's brief judgment from the full judgment, which stated that national elections should be held for at least two terms, is unconstitutional.

In 2011, the Appellate Division issued a brief judgment, but the particular aspect on the caretaker government was not included in the subsequent full judgment. The BNP argues that this omission violates the principles of constitutional law.