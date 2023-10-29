BNP's central leaders can't avoid accountability for Saturday's violence: Home minister

UNB
29 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 09:55 pm

UNB
29 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at a peace rally organised by local Awami League in protest against terrorism and anarchy by BNP-Jamaat in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj on 29 October. Photo: UNB
The BNP's central leaders can't avoid accountability for the arson terrorism, damage to lives and properties, and disorder caused by their men in Dhaka on Saturday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today.

He made the remarks while responding to a question from journalists at a peace rally organised by local Awami League in protest against terrorism and anarchy by BNP-Jamaat in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj on Sunday.

The home minister alleged that BNP unleashed the arson terrorism like 2014 in the country and yesterday Chhatra Dal itself committed an incident and they also called for hartal for Sunday.

"Today they (BNP) burnt buses in Demra. Yesterday they carried out attacks on chief justices' houses, vehicles, killing police and beating up journalists. The central leaders will have to take the liabilities," he said.

The people involved with the terrorism activities are being identified and they will be brought under trial, the minister said.

About the person who posed as advisor to US President Joe Biden, he said the US embassy did not know his identity but he is a Bangladesh-born national and an investigation was underway in this regard.

Local parliament member Nazrul Islam Babu, district unit AL president Abdul Hye and general secretary Abu Hasnat Shaheed Md Badal, among others were present at the meeting.

 

