211 BNP men made accused in 4 cases in Bogura, district general secretary arrested

A total of 211 activists and leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Bagura chapter have been made accused in four cases filed over Tuesday's (18 July) clashes. Meanwhile, BNP Bogura District General Secretary Ali Azgar Talukdar Hena and former convener of Sechchasebak Dal Majedur Rahman Jewel were arrested in three separate cases under the Special Powers Act and the Explosives Act.

"Yesterday, there was a lot of violence due to BNP's programme. Two cases have been filed in this incident. BNP leaders and activists ransacked the Bogura Sadar police outpost. Another case has been filed in this incident. A total of 89 people have been charged in three cases. Many names have been mentioned in the case. However, for the sake of the investigation, the name will not be disclosed now," Bogra Sadar police station inspector Shahinuzzaman said confirming the arrests.

"A team from the detective branch (DB) picked them up from their respective homes after 3am on Wednesday. Later in the morning, they were shown arrest," Bogura BNP President and Municipal Mayor Rezaul Karim Badsha said.

"However, after picking them up, nothing was reported by the police till 9 am. But around 10 am they confirmed the arrest," he added.

Police said a total of 211 people have been made accused in four separate cases against BNP leaders and activists in Bogura. Three cases were registered at Bogra Sadar police station and one at Dupchanchia police station.

There was a clash between BNP leaders and activists with the police in Bogura on Tuesday (18 July), demanding the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina and the re-establishment of a non-partisan neutral government.

10 policemen and hundreds of BNP activists were injured.

In addition, 27 female students of Yakubia School fell ill due to the smoke of the tear shells fired by the police.

BNP brought out two separate marches from Matidali Biman Mor and Banani Mor in Bagura.

District BNP President and Bogra Municipality Mayor Rezaul Karim Badsha led the march which started from Matidali. District BNP General Secretary Ali Azgar Talukdar Hena led the march from Banani Mor area where the conflict occurred.