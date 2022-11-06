BNP women’s front leader sent to remand in case under DSA

A Dhaka court on Sunday put the general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal, Sultana Ahmed, on remand for two days in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), on charges of making derogatory remarks about the prime minister.

Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal is the women's front of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the order as the investigating officer and sub-inspector (SI) of Paltan police station Ashraful Alam produced her before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

Meanwhile, counsel for the accused Masud Ahmed Talukdar submitted a petition seeking her bail after canceling the remand order.

Earlier in the day, Abdul Hamid, the former president of Gopalganj District unit Chhatra League, lodged the complaint at Paltan police station against Sultana Ahmed.

Later, the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Sultana from her residence in the city's Gulshan Sunday morning.