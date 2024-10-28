BNP will rebuild the country along with Jamaat: Mirza Abbas

The BNP will rebuild the country in collaboration with the Jamaat-e-Islami, said Mirza Abbas, a member of the party's standing committee today (28 October).

"The country can be reformed if Jamaat-e-Islami, BNP, and other parties work together. Otherwise, our neighbouring countries will continue to manipulate us. This must never be allowed," he said while attending a protest rally organised by Dhaka South Jamaat to mark the AL crackdown on Jamaat in 2006 protests.

"We must create a Bangladesh without Awami League because Awami League and democracy cannot coexist. The hardships of the past are now just stories to us. We are grateful that on 5 August, we reaped the fruits of our long sufferings. That 5 August fulfilled our wish for a Hasina-free Bangladesh," he added.

"Now, we want a Bangladesh without the Awami League. Even though they are gone, their followers and associates are present everywhere — in politics, culture, the secretariat, the military. You cannot establish democracy them around," he added.

Mirza Abbas said, "The AL is still concocting new theories in Bangladesh and trying to make us say those. We are not guinea pigs.

"Those who are newly born will not understand the essence of our efforts. They will not understand that people like Sayeedi and Nizami have given their lives. Hundreds of BNP workers have sacrificed their lives. Many are still in jail, facing lawsuits," he added.

The BNP leader said he still has over 100 lawsuits against him. "Yet, I am not behind bars now, so there is peace," he added.

"On 5 August, India realised that the people of Bangladesh can unite for the country's interest and forge an iron-clad unity," he said.

During the rally, Abdus Salam, an advisor to the BNP chairperson, said that the uprising was losing momentum for various reasons.

"To resist fascism, the unity between Jamaat and BNP must be strengthened. And a national unity must be built to prevent the 14-party alliance from politically rehabilitating in Bangladesh," he added.

"There may be differences between Jamaat and BNP for various reasons, but to counteract fascism, they must unite. Both parties need to come together before and after the election," Salam further said.

