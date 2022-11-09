Bangladesh not to take IMF loan if it imposes hard conditions: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that the government is keen to take the IMF loan but definitely not on any "hard conditions."

"The effect of global crises has now permeated to the national level, as a result of which pressure on the country's foreign reserves is increasing. Therefore, the need for foreign currency inflow is there," he said on Wednesday while speaking with the press at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

"In this situation, we are interested to take the IMF loan the government has requested but not with any hard conditions," he said adding that discussions are underway in this regard.

Noting that the government wants BNP to participate in the next parliamentary polls, Quader asserted that BNP will participate regardless of what they claim.

"We know that BNP internally is preparing for the election no matter what they say. BNP is a big political party. So we also want them to take part in the polls," he added

"All BNP wants is to topple the government. That is why they are holding anti-government rallies in different parts of the country. Our apprehension is that BNP can once again get active with arson violence," Quader said while issuing a warning that any such action will be thwarted.

When asked about the party's upcoming 22nd National Council on 24 December, he said this year the national council will be concluded in one day to maintain austerity in view of the global crisis as advised by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The ruling party general secretary warned that the coming days might see increasing crises due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, further noting that the country is doing much better compared to neighbours like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Terming the use of "Khela Hobe" (Game On) as political humour, Quader explained that the slogan is being used to boost the morale of party activists and supporters.