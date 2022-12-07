BNP will not be allowed to hold rally in Naya Paltan: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq has said that BNP will not be allowed to hold its 10 December rally at Naya Paltan.

"Police will take action if BNP forcefully wants to hold the rally in Naya Paltan," he said while briefing the media Wednesday (7 December).

The DMP commissioner said, "They [BNP] can go to Suhrawardy Udyan, Kalshi ground or Tongi Ijtema field. We won't take the responsibility for any kind of subversive activities on any open road or at Naya Paltan."

He also asserted that the police are not willing to let BNP hold rally anywhere but the aforementioned venues.

Meanwhile, police dispersed the BNP men gathered in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan this afternoon. A man was killed and more than 100 people were injured reportedly during the clash between BNP activists and police.

Police also detained over 200 BNP leaders and activists including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie and Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel.

When asked about the clash between police and BNP men at Naya Paltan Wednesday, the DMP Commissioner said he is yet to see any footage of the incident.

"However, there was no scheduled programme today. Despite that, they [BNP men] gathered on roads, they barricaded roads and hampered public movement," he said explaining the police measures.