BNP warns of legal action against unauthorised use of party name

UNB
24 October, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 10:56 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir said the party will also take both organisational and legal action against its leaders and activists if they join the programmes of any baseless organisations

BNP warns of legal action against unauthorised use of party name

BNP today (24 October) warned of legal action if anyone forms any organisation or platform using the name of the party or its top leaders.

Speaking at a press briefing at the BNP's Nayapaltan central office, party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir said the party will also take both organisational and legal action against its leaders and activists if they join the programmes of any baseless organisations.

"If anyone forms an organisation using the BNP name, it will have no relation with the party," Rizvi said, adding, "Action will be taken against anyone who forms any organisation using the name of martyr President Ziaur Rahman, BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Acting Chairman Tarek Rahman and Jatiyatabadi."

The BNP leader pointed out that there are recognised affiliated organisations within the party, including teachers' associations, the Doctors' Association of Bangladesh (DAB), the Engineers and Agriculturalists Association, the Bangladesh Combined Professionals Council, and the Medical Technologist Association.

The BNP has taken this move as some vested quarters have been indulging in plundering and extortion using BNP's name since August 5 following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime.

He said the students and mass people of Bangladesh had driven out the fascist Sheikh Hasina through a monumental movement at the sacrifice of huge blood and lives.

Rizvi slammed the government for failing to dismantle the syndicate controlling commodity prices.

He stated that the government should have found alternative countries for imports of essential goods but has not taken any initiative in this regard.

The BNP leader alleged that there are no visible efforts from the government to break the market syndicate, warning that if the situation does not improve, low-income working people will struggle to survive.

