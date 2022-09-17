BNP urges global community to act against Myanmar's insolent activities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:50 pm

Related News

BNP urges global community to act against Myanmar's insolent activities

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
BNP urges global community to act against Myanmar&#039;s insolent activities

Voicing deep concern over the firing of mortar shells by the Myanmar Army inside Bangladesh, BNP on Saturday urged the UN and the international community to take steps to stop such insolent activities and violation of international law.

"We would like to draw the attention of the United Nations and the international community to take necessary measures to prevent such audacity of Myanmar," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at an emergency meeting at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he also called upon the Awami League government to take appropriate measures boldly to protect the territorial integrity of independent and sovereign Bangladesh."

The BNP leader said an alarming situation has been prevailing along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border areas due to repeated incidents of firing mortar shells into Bangladesh territory by the Myanmar Armed Forces.

He said the military aggression of the Myanmar Armed Forces, which started on August 28, has been increasing due to the weak and subservient diplomacy of the current 'illegitimate' government of Bangladesh.

"In the latest incident, a Rohingya teenager who was hit by a mortar shell fired by the Myanmar forces died yesterday (Friday) on the zero-line opposite to the Ghumdhum border in Naikhongchhari Upazila of Bandarban. Five more kids were injured in the incident," Fakhrul said.

A week after firing mortar shells along the Bangladesh border, he said the Myanmar forces repeatedly violated the airspace and fired mortar shells from warplanes and helicopters.

 "The mortar shells exploded within 120 meters of Bangladesh territory near the zero-line of Naikhongchhari border in Bandarban, which is a direct violation of international law. The Myanmar forces are often firing toward Bangladesh violating the airspace. BNP strongly condemns and protests the killing of people by firing mortar shells by the Myanmar Army along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border and the violation of international law," the BNP leader said.

He also said Myanmar is showing such audacity by firing mortar shells inside Bangladesh only because of the government's knee-jerk foreign policy.

Top News

Myanmar / Mortar shell / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bangla translation of ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le Messager du Qawwali’ published

4h | Splash
Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

10h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

12m | Videos
Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

17m | Videos
How the most expensive coffee is made?

How the most expensive coffee is made?

1h | Videos
Shakila’s solo Face to Face begins at Zainul Gallery

Shakila’s solo Face to Face begins at Zainul Gallery

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters